NWRC restaurants boost Derry’s reputation as ‘foodie’ hotspot

North West Regional College (NWRC) has unveiled a newly refurbished training restaurant at its Strand Road Campus in Derry.

The college has invested more than half a million pounds in the past 12 months upgrading their state of the art eating establishments. This includes a £170,000 upgrade to the Flying Clipper Brasserie, £250k on the Tower Building Canteen, and last year’s £100k refurbishment of the fine dining Flying Clipper Restaurant.

All three of the eateries are open to staff and students, as well as the public.

The newly refurbished Brasserie was officially opened this week by Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Maolíosa McHugh, who rolled up his sleeves, got behind the counter, and served breakfast to the students.

Leyonia Davey, Curriculum Manager of Hospitality and Catering at NWRC, said: “We are delighted to reopen our Flying Clipper Brasserie, a cutting edge training restaurant which allows our students to refine their hospitality skills in a commercial environment. This is an important investment for the college as the North West continues to grow its reputation as a first class food destination. It is essential that we continue to support young people with aspirations to pursue a career in the food and hospitality sector.

“The Brasserie is an excellent training ground which allows students to demonstrate to future employers their on-the-job experience in the work place.

“Our students appreciate the value of being able to work in industry standard kitchen and restaurant facilities while studying for professional catering and front of house qualifications.

“All of the meals in the Brasserie have been prepared by our students under the guidance of their lecturers. I would encourage the local community to come into the college and see for themselves the modern facilities and exceptional food on offer.”

Mayor Maolíosa McHugh said: “I’d like to congratulate North West Regional College and I’m delighted to be here to reopen the new Brasserie, one of a number of important developments in the college in recent years.

“The food here at the college is of a first class standard, as is the high standard of students that experience life in the hospitality and catering department before they are sent into the wide world. The catering industry is now one of the biggest promoters of the north west as a region and NorthWest Regional College has a very important and central role to play in that.”

Open to the public, the Flying Clipper Brasserie is located in the college’s Northland Building just off Asylum Road, serving a varied menu for breakfast and lunch.

Using only locally sourced ingredients, the Brasserie menu changes on a daily basis and features anumber of healthy options. For the first time ,the Brasserie will also be serving lighter lunches through the newly opened soup and sandwich bar.

The Flying Clipper Brasserie is open for morning break on weekdays from 10 am to 11.30am daily, and lunch from 12 noon-1 .30 pm.

The public can also visit the Flying Clipper fine dining restaurant, open for lunch on Wednesdays from 12 noon-1.30 pm and gourmet dinners on Thursday nights from 7 pm-8.30 pm

Garnetts Restaurant, in Limavady, is open for morning break from 10am-11.30am, lunch on Monday and Thursday from 12 noon- 1.30pm, supper on Tuesday from 5pm-7 pm and gourmet dinners on Wednesday evenings from 7pm-8.30 pm.