Participants wanted for Winter Wooly walk

Cancer Fund for Children are urging people in Derry to put February 25 in their diaries for a “woolly” great family day out in aid of local families affected by cancer.

The charity’s annual Winter Woolly Walk, which is sponsored by NI4Kids, will take place at St Columb’s Park.

The fun-filled family friendly event has been described as the perfect excuse to kick of those winter blues and rally the family together for a great day out in the fresh air, whilst also raising funds for the charity that supports local families whose lives are devastated by cancer.

Julie and Jonathan Martin, who volunteer for the children’s cancer charity at the local walk in Derry said:

“Winter Woolly Walk is a fantastic way to start the New Year, by getting your family and friends out in the fresh winter air to raise funds to support local families living with cancer.

“The local walk in St Columb’s Park is absolutely stunning and the perfect place to enjoy a lovely family day out together. We love volunteering at the walk and can’t wait for this year’s event.”

Registration on the day in St Columb’s Park is from 10am with the walk starting at 10.30am.