Polish students on four-week long work placement in Derry

A group of Polish students are currently taking part in four weeks work experience in Derry and Donegal.

The 17 strong group from The Complex of Technical Schools in Wodzisław Śląski, travelled to Derry on April 24, and will return home on May 19.

The students have been accompanied by teachers Waldemar Olszewski, project coordinator and Ilona Bazan, English teacher.

The 18-years-old students are taking part in the Operational Programme Knowledge Education Development 2014-2020.

The North West Academy of English is the hosting institution in Derry, and are responsible for organising enterprise workshops, trips and cultural programme as well as work placements, accommodation in Derry and airport transport for the students.

The Polish apprentices are currently taking their vocational training at Ulster University and in Derry’s public and private enterprises sector.

The Complex of Technical Schools has gained a reputation as being one of the best technical schools in Poland.