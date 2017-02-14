PSNI warning over Valentine’s scams

The Londonderry Sentinel’s PSNI columnist, Inspector Rosie Thompson, gives a reminder about some of the scams operating in the online dating world and urges people in the North West to be vigilant on Valentine’s Day...

Writing in her weekly column, Rosie states: “I’ve already mentioned scams in a previous column, but I wanted to reinforce the message and say ‘Get wise to scams this Valentine’s Day – if you spot a scam, you can stop a scam.

“We are encouraging people to be on the lookout for scammers who want to take advantage of those who may be looking for love or companionship around Valentine’s Day. Last year in Northern Ireland there were 58 reports relating to dating scams. However, we know there is a significant issue of under reporting of scams, and possibly people are too embarrassed to tell us they have been scammed in a romance fraud.

“If your first stop for a date or companionship is online, then there are things you can do to protect yourself.

Start off with a reputable website, look out for someone asking lots of questions but not giving any detail about themselves and don’t ever hand over any money or send goods such as iphones or ipads. Also don’t let anyone you don’t know and trust transfer money into your bank account.”