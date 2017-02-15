Renowned Quartet to play Walled City Music Festival

Walled City Music will host the Derry leg of the Cremona Quartet Northern Irish tour on Wednesday February 22 in the Great Hall, Ulster University, Magee.

The renowned quartet will perform a programme of Beethoven, Puccini and Mozart, travelling to Derry Bangor, Armagh and Portaferry between February 22 and February 25 as part of a Moving On Music tour, supported by the Arts Council of Northern Irelands NI Music Touring Programme.

The Italian quartet’s list of accolades is vast. They have graced the stages of the world’s most prestigious venues and festivals and won numerous international competitions. A busy touring schedule has seen recent engagements in the USA, China, Japan, and all across Europe. The quartet has released several recordings on the Audite label to critical acclaim, with Gramophone Magazine describing them as “nothing less than life-affirming”.

The Herald Scotland said: “They have a playing style that is instantly recognisable... in a world that is positively crawling with string quartets... the Quartetto di Cremona are just about the top of the heap.”

The concert will take place on Febryary 22 at the Great Hall in Magee 7.30PM. See walledcitymusic.com for more information