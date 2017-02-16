Return of the North West Angling Fair

Details of one of the top fishing events in the North West were announced today by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Hilary McClintock.

The North West Angling Fair is set to make a welcome return on April 8 and 9 at the Melvin Sports Complex, in Strabane.

Following on from the success of last year, the Fair is once again set to attract some of the UK and Ireland’s top fly-dressers, casters and anglers. Operating from 10 am to 5pm each day, both inside the Melvin Sports Centre and along the banks of the River Mourne.

Welcoming the announcement, the Mayor Alderman Hilary McClintock said the event is an excellent way of promoting the river and fishing tourism in the Strabane area.

For further information contact Elizabeth.Cunningham@derrystrabane.com at the Festival and Events team at Derry City and Strabane District Council 028 71 253253 or visit www.derrystrabane.com/anglingfair