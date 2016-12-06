Sargeant flies in to cook up a storm at NWRC

Michelin star winning chef, Mark Sargeant, has officially reopened the newly refurbished Flying Clipper Restaurant at North West Regional College.

The chef got into the festive spirit for a hands-on masterclass and demonstration at the Strand Road campus, as staff and students watched him create a menu featuring both seasonal and local produce.

He then hosted a question and answer session allowing students from NWRC as well as and visiting students from South West College and North Regional College, to gain an insight into how Mark is inspired to create new dishes for his own kitchens.

A former head chef at Claridges and protégé of world renowned Gordon Ramsey, Sargeant now runs three of his own establishments including a harbour run restaurant, a traditional fish and chip shop with a modern twist and a quintessential traditional English pub.

Among the invited guests at the event were representatives from the local hospitality industry who held round the table talks with the celebrity chef at the college.

Leyonia Davey from college’s department of Business, Hospitality, Tourism and Performing Arts said that students were delighted to have the opportunity to take part in a masterclass with Mark Sargeant.

“The students enjoyed watching Mark Sargeant at work,” she said.

“It was a great opportunity for them to see the masterchef create new dishes from a range of produce.”

Mark Sargeant said he had been impressed with the facilities at NWRC and described it as a “brilliant college to come to.”

He said: “We had really good round the table discussions” during his visit.

“I’ve been very impressed with the facilities, particularly the new restaurant and the kitchen which look fantastic. I’m looking forward to sharing techniques and skills with the students.

“I think education, whether you want to be in catering either front of back of house, is integral because you need to spend those two to three years learning the basics.

“This is a fantastic facility and brilliant college to come to.”

Mark Sargeant’s visit also marked the official reopening of the Flying Clipper restaurant based at the Northland Road building of the Strand Road campus of North West Regional College.

Now serving a seasonal menu, the Flying Clipper is now open to the public for lunch and dinners during December.

The Flying Clipper is open for lunch and dinner on Thursday, December 8, lunch on Tuesday, December 13, and and lunch and dinner on Wednesday December 14 and Thursday, December 15. The lunch menu features traditional turkey and ham with options for roast beef and supreme of salmon .

In the evening there is a choice of freshly carved joints from the carvery table, including prime roast sirloin of beef, roast breast of turkey, glazed gammon and fresh fillet of salmon. To book a table at the Flying Clipper restaurant please ring 02871276098.