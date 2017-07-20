Search to find Ireland's bravest children begins

An Irish magazine is appealing to people from Derry and throughout Ireland to nominate courageous and brave children for the 2017 Women's Way Children Awards.

It's the first time Women's Way has organised such an awards ceremony.

The big event is sponsored by Pharmatton Kiddi and will take place in Dublin in September.

The competition is open to children aged between five and 18 throughout Ireland.

There is a total of eight categories and they are:

Young carer of the year

Child or young person under 18 who help to care or care for someone in their family with an illness, mental health issue or disability.

Young fundraiser of the year

Child or young person who has raised much needed funds for those in need, be it a charity, group or organisation.

Outstanding courage

Child or young person who has demonstrated outstanding courage or selfless sacrifice often in difficult circumstances.

Outstanding achievement

Child or young person who has significant achievement at their age.

Overcoming adversity

Child or young person who has dealt with all that life has thrown at them.

Act of bravery

Child or young person who has improved the lives of others either in their family or community.

Superhero

Child or young person who has been an inspiration to others.

Charity or group of the year

Organisation that seeks to provide support, comfort and guidance for children and young people to fulfil their ambitions.

If you would like to nominate a child or young person visit the 2017 Woman's Way Children Awards website.

The closing date for entries is August 12, 2017.