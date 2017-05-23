Self Help books for teenagers at all libraries

Libraries across Northern Ireland are now housing a collection of books for teenagers, known as ‘Reading Well for young people.’

The books on the ‘Reading Well for young people’ list have been chosen by young people and health professionals to help other young people (age 13 - 18 years). They offer tips and ideas to help young people understand and manage their emotions as well as cope with difficult situations.

The collection of 35 books covers topics of interest to teenagers such as anxiety, depression, stress, dealing with exams and bullying.

Some of the recommended books suggest useful self-help techniques and the books include personal stories, graphic novels and fiction. Experts say reading about other people’s experiences and feelings can sometimes help people understand their own.

‘Reading Well for young people’ provides quality assured information and advice to help young people understand and manage their mental health. The scheme provides emotional resilience and aims to reduce stigma around mental health issues.

‘Reading Well Shelf Help’ for young people has been developed by The Reading Agency, the Society of Chief Librarians and the Association of Senior Children’s and Education Librarians. It is funded by Arts Council England and the Wellcome Trust. www.reading-well.org.uk/shelfhelp

The books are now available to borrow for free from every library and mobile library across Northern Ireland. You can see the full list of titles and share your reviews on the Libraries NI website at www.librariesni.org.uk/shelf-help-books

Library membership is free for everyone. For more details, call into a local library today.