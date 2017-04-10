Seminar for those who want to do business in London

People from Derry who are interested in doing business in London are encouraged to attend an event in Magee tomorrow (Wednesday).

‘Getting into the London Marketplace is the theme of a one hour seminar taking place from 4.45pm-6pm in the Great Hall of Ulster University Magee.

The speaker is Nick Turberville from Invest NI’s London office. He will outline the London market opportunities; the demand that exists; and the advice and facilities that Invest NI provides for local business at its London office.

NIck has special expertise in the Construction sector. Attendees will be able, if they wish, to have a private 1-on-1 meeting with Nick Turberville after the seminar.

“It’s free and open to all”, said Colm Cavanagh, Chair of London-Derry Connections Ltd. “And we’re very grateful to Dr Bradley for hosting it at Magee.

“London buys - from the other parts of the UK alone - over £100 billion worth of goods and services every year - supporting 1.3 million jobs. So that’s a market for NW companies. And that can strengthen the North West economy. And that’s what creates more jobs here for our school leavers.”

The first 2017 event of London-Derry Connections Ltd, the seminar is being hosted by Dr Lisa Bradley, head of the UU School of International Business.

Set up by local people in 2008, London-Derry Connections seeks to build on the 400-year-old links with London - the biggest city in Europe. Growing the North West economy is a main aim of the group; and they pay tribute to The Hon The Irish Society and the City of London Corporation.

“They have both been very supportive of our work from the very start”, Mr. Cavanagh added.

“We have held receptions in Westminster, hosted by our local MPs, and in the London Chamber of Commerce, to connect with the Derry-Tyrone-Donegal diaspora in London. This seminar is focusing on bringing information of the London opportunity to firms here at home in the North West. “