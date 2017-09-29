Spellbinding ‘Blood Upon The Rose’ brings Forum to its feet

The audience of the Millennium Forum took to its feet on Sunday evening for the finale of the fantastic musical drama ‘Blood Upon The Rose.’

Written by Gerry Cunningham, the show follows the tragic love Grace Gifford and Joseph Plunkett, while set against the background of the Easter Rising in Dublin in 1916.

The multi-talented cast of all ages shone throughout the performance, with musical numbers fitting perfectly with the well known story of the Easter Rising.

Daniel Donnelly and Lauren McGrory took on the roles of Joseph Plunkett and Grace Gifford, and had the audience captivated throughout with the story of their growing romance.

Joseph’s relationship with the other iconic leaders of the Rising features prominently in the show also, with Brian Mills showcasing his talents as Padraig Pearse.

Seanie Donaghey took on the role of narrator in the show, and linked the scenes together seamlessly with his dulcet tones.

The musical numbers in the show captivated the audiences attention.

‘Let the Nation Rise’ was performed on several occasions, and the audience joined in at some stages, and I know it has popped into my head several times this week!

I cannot forget to mention the iconic song Grace, written by Frank and Sean O’Meara, which had the filled to capacity Millennium Forum on its feet and singing along with every word. It was spine tingling.

For further information on upcoming shows, visit www.bloodupontherose.com