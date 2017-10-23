St Joseph’s Sixth Form Centre opens

After many years of planning the new Sixth Form extension at St. Joseph’s Boys’ School was officially opened when Deputy Mayor and past pupil, Councillor John Boyle cut the ribbon on Friday last.

The Board of Governors, senior school staff and sixth form students heard the Deputy Mayor speak of his great pride in being one of the first sixth form students ever in St. Joseph’s and how he is still thankful for the teaching and the many life lessons he learnt. The Deputy Mayor said he was always proud to call himself a St. Joseph’s boy.

“The school is a credit to all in it. This new facility will see you students coming through the doors but you will be followed by many thousands more – all St. Joseph’s boys and all proud to be. It’s a fantastic new extension to the school and one all of you can be proud of,” he added.

Also in attendance were Mr Damien Harkin, principal, Siobhan McIntyre, Chair of Board of Governors, Tony Brennan and John Mc Laughlin, Board of Govenors, Darren O’Hagan, Head Boy and school chaplain Fr. Patrick Lagan, who blessed the new extension.

The new building will now see Year 13 and 14 pupils have a modern sixth form study and learning space that allows for independent study and meets students’ needs in terms of personal and social development.

The state of the art building includes new ICT facilities and allows easier access to careers education advice and guidance, as well as creating a more flexible learning space that can be used for pupil conferences and guest facilitators. A social space exists that allows pupils access to catering facilities at break and lunch time in a relaxed environment.

The school’s sixth form has been growing year on year with 93 pupils returning to Year 13 this year making 154 pupils in total at present. The new sixth form centre also coincides with the school’s best ‘A’ Level results to date where 57.4% of the Year 14 cohort in 2015-16 achieved 3 A*-C grades at ‘A’ Level and 100 per cent achieved at least two good A levels. These results have been achieved across a wide range of subjects on offer both in school and in collaboration with partner schools across the Foyle Learning Community. This year, St Joseph’s had students achieving outcomes in 20 different A level courses and pupils had a choice of at least a further eight courses which have been accessed by students in previous years.”