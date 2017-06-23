St.Paul’s Primary School is miles ahead with health initiative

At St. Paul’s Primary School prize giving, Catherine Whoriskey, this year’s Walled City Marathon winner presented the school with a certificate to acknowledge the schools contribution to the development of the Daily Mile initiative.

St. Paul’s was the first school to introduce the Daily Mile in the North West.

Since February 2017, the children have been walking, jogging or running for one mile every day along a route which takes them 15 minutes to complete.

The Daily Mile was initiated by a Head teacher in Scotland who wanted to address poor fitness and rising obesity levels in her school. Recognising the enormous health benefits of the Daily Mile the Western Health and Social Care Trust’s Health Improvement Department and the Department for Communities funded Neighbourhood Health Improvement Project have worked together to support local schools in the outer North and outer West Neighbourhood Renewal areas to begin the Daily Mile journey

Speaking at the prize giving, Natalie Logue, Health Development Worker with the Neighbourhood Health Improvement Project said: “I am delighted to have supported the programme and would really like to congratulate St. Paul’s for making the introduction of the Daily Mile a success story. It is so good to hear all the positive comments from both the teachers and the children.”

Teachers from St Pauls PS have already noticed many positive benefits from The Daily Mile.

Ellen McLaughlin P3 teacher, said: “I have noticed that after our daily walk the P3 children are more focussed and concentration is better in the classroom.

“The outcomes and impact on the children are fantastic – improving not only the children fitness, but also their concentration levels, mood, behaviour and general wellbeing.”

Furthermore, the children have also thoroughly enjoyed the Daily Mile. Primary 3 student Millie said: “I feel amazing when I am doing the Daily Mile,” while Caolan in P6 thinks the Daily Mile is “good for you in body and mind.” For more information, contact the Health Improvement Department on 028 7186 5127.