Strabane gears up for Summer Jamm

With less than two weeks to go, Strabane is getting ready to party as ‘Summer Jamm’ comes to the town, bringing the best of rock, pop, country, Irish folk and entertainment to the fun family festival.

Organised by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the three day event from June 9 to 11, is supported by SGN Natural Gas and the Strabane Business Improvement District (BIDS) and has everything from music, dance, fun fair and street art in the packed programme of events.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Hilary McClintock said the event is designed to appeal to everyone, especially families.

“This is a fun festival that has grown over the years and been enjoyed by not only our local residents but by hundreds of visitors that now travel to be part of it.

“As part of the Strabane Summer Jamm celebrations, the market will be returning to the town centre on Friday, June 9 from 11.00am to 4.00pm so there will be a wide array of quality products available, including hand knitted children’s designs, award winning food producers, arts and crafts, cards and books, antiques and tasty treats. It is not to be missed,” she said.

On Saturday you will see circus shows/street acts, Samba/African drumming, face painting, birds of prey, arts and crafts, and carnival fun fair complimenting a weekend of musical performances, busking and big stage concerts, Strabane is preparing itself for its biggest festival yet.

The festival will have music at its core, with a variety of Strabane bands, ‘Jazz Gazette’, The ‘Wailin Banshee’s’, Glen Harkin and singers from Holy Cross but will also have lots of free events and activities for children and people of all ages.

For more information and to book tickets for all the Summer Jamm events visit www.derrystrabane.com/SummerJamm or contact the Alley Theatre Box Office via telephone on 02871384444.