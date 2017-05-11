Strictly Stars have a date at the Forum

Derry fans are in for a treat later this year when two of Strictly Come Dancing’s biggest stars visit the city for a major new show.

Stars, Kristina Rihanoff and Tristan MacManus will present an evening of breathtaking dance routines for one night only as they bring their new stage show to the Millennium Forum on Sunday November 12.

The tv stars will perfpr, amazing Ballroom and Latin routines such as the Waltz, the Paso Doble, the Samba and favourites the Charleston and the Argentine Tango.

The evening will also feature a professional singer and host. Kristina appeared on the BBC hit show for eight years, with her partners including Jason Donovan, Ben Cohen, Daniel O’Donnell, John Sergeant and Simon Webbe - with whom she made the ﬁnal.

Tristan starred in two series of the BBC show, with the singer Jamelia and also ‘Mrs Brown’s Boys’ star Jennifer Gibney. He has also appeared on ﬁve seasons of the American equivalent, ‘Dancing With The Stars’, partnering Pamela Anderson and Gladys Knight.

Tickets are priced £20.00, £25.00 and £28.00. A limited number of VIP tickets (to include a Meet’n’Greet and free programme) are also available, priced £45.00.Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.