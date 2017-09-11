Team Jonah fundraise for Children’s Hospice

A group from Limavady who ran the Belfast Marathon on behalf of little Jonah have presented a cheque for almost £4,000 to the NI Children’s Hospice.

Darron McMichael and Team Jonah recently presented Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice with a cheque for £3,807.35 which was raised during fundraisers involving family and friends, most recently Team Jonah - Darron McMichael, Ryan Kennedy, Katrine McDermott, Andrew McDermott, Diane McLaughlin and James Carney competed in the Belfast Marathon to show their support for this brave little boy.

Jonah, born in October 2014 with Down’s syndrome, two holes in his heart and a serious respiratory condition called Tracheomalacia, requires two carers with him at all times.

In addition to Jonah’s medical needs, the Hospice provides many activities for Jonah such as music therapy, swimming, pet therapy, painting, multi sensory room, sensory garden, outdoor play and aromatherapy massage.

Sheila Duffy, Community Fundraiser added: “On behalf of NI Children’s Hospice, I would like to extend a huge thank you to Darron McMichael and Team Jonah for the great amount raised.

“It’s fantastic to see the support that this local family provided for the Children’s Hospice.

“Their efforts should be commended it is only because of support like this, that we are able to continue to provide care and support to 3500 babies, children and adults each year.”

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice is a local charity caring for children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses.