The Playhouse does Comic Relief

Eight top local comics will be doing their bit for charity and doling out the gags this Friday as The Playhouse presents a special night for Comic Relief.

Comic Relief night is nearly upon us once more and it has spurred eight stand ups and the team behind Masons Comedy Club to put together a very special charity night. A fantastic two hour event designed to raise the spirits, raise some chuckles and most importantly raise a few quid for this important charity.

Peter E Davidson, local comic and co-runner of Masons Comedy Club, saw this gig as the perfect opportunity. He said: “We’ve always been looking for new ways to showcase the best of up and coming talent and also bring affordable comedy to the city. With this Comic Relief show we get to present a brilliant collection of some must see local acts and also hopefully raise a big chunk of money for a charity.”

Peter himself will be MCing the night. As a stand up his recent show ‘Guns N’ Rose’ was performed at the Belfast Comedy Festival and at The Playhouse and will be heading to the Edinburgh Fringe this autumn. Peter was also a guest panellist on the radio version of BBC NI’s The Blame Game. Another guest panellist and a guy who has just capped off an amazing year of comedy is Terry McHugh. Terry recently supported Jake O’Kane on tour including dates at the Millennium Forum and The Waterfront Hall.

Also joining them on the bill will be Braid Comedy Club MC Paddy McGaughey who was Tim McGarry’s recent tour support. From the ‘Comedy Squad’ we are very excited to have the one and only Aaron McCann.

The ‘Comedy Squad’ topped a fantastic year last year where they sold out a gig at the legendary Ulster Hall. Aaron will also be just back from his first big solo gig at London’s Museum of Comedy, so hopefully he will have fully recovered in time and his hang over will have subsided. It is a bumper line up of top quality new acts and a great way to kick off your weekend.

The show begins at 8pm at The Playhouse, Artillery Street. Entry is £6 with all proceeds going directly to Comic Relief.