The Redcastle Hotel - for that stress free summer mini escape

The Redcastle Hotel may only be a short drive from Derry, but the decadent, relaxing surroundings made me believe that I was actually much further from home.

And the timing couldn’t have been better as I ventured down along the banks of Lough Foyle on one of the sunniest Saturdays we’ve had all year.

I opted to sample the ‘Summer Mini Escape,’ which is now on offer at the Redcastle Hotel. With this I received an overnight stay, a two course meal with a glass of bubbly, a full Irish breakfast the next morning, and also a 20 per cent discount on pre-booked spa treatments.

Having only ever visited the Inishowen hotel for weddings, I was blown away by the quality of the bedroom. The sea was sparkling in the sunshine outside the window and the room itself was just pure luxury.

I made my way down to the Spa for the 30-minutes express facial, while my other half soaked up the sunshine outside on the veranda.

When I arrived in the spa I filled out a short form, letting staff know if I had any skin concerns. After a quick change into an extremely fluffy robe and slippers, I was taken to the relaxation room to unwind before my treatment.

My beauty therapist, Tara, was fantastic from start to finish. She explained the treatment and the products used, as well as giving me an information leaflet incase I had any concerns. The Voya products used in the facial left my skin feeling refreshed and completely relaxed.

Dinner in the Edge Restaurant certainly did not dissapoint, especially on a beautiful sunny evening, as you are actually on the water’s edge.

The Summer Mini Escape menu has a number of options to suit everyone’s taste and I opted for the oak smoked chicken salad, with baby gems, shaved parmesan and creamy garlic dressing for my starter, with a glazed daube of beef, gremolata, onion and thyme crumble for a main. Both dishes were exceptional and the beef was cooked to perfection and melted in my mouth. The food was second to none and the panamoramic view outside was like something from a postcard as the sun set along the Foyle. We decided to relax with a drink looking over the waters edge to round off what was a perfect day away.

I woke up on Sunday feeling truly relaxed and the sun was shining once again. The full Irish breakfast had everything one could possibly want and a long relaxingwalk was needed afterwards!

The Summer Mini Escape is a great value deal, so sit back, relax and enjoy your stress free mini break!