The sky is the limit for rising country star Cliona Hagan

It’s still only 12 months since Cliona Hagan and her band burst onto the Irish music scene but the Tyrone songstress has crammed more into the last year than many artists achieve in a lifetime.

A string of national awards and hit singles have firmly established her as the most exciting rising star on the thriving Irish country music circuit but it’s hard not to feel the best is yet to come from the Balinderry native.

Next Sunday, June 11 Cliona brings her high octane brand of country to her native county for the final day of the 2017 Strabane Summer Jamm Festival and she has promised revellers a performance to remember.

“We give it 120% every time we perform,” said the 26 year-old. “A lot of people have said that we seem to genuinely enjoy ourselves on stage and that is so true, we love the music we perform and it’s great that we are able to laugh and have the craic when we are doing it.

“I’m quite ditsy and that can produce a lot of unexpected laughs on stage, we were in Navan last week and I was handed my share of raffle tickets for the draw later that night, I started reading the numbers out to the crowd thinking they were the draw winners and the rest of the band were bent over laughing before I realised what I’d done.

“The positive response from audiences up and down the country over the last year has been genuinely overwhelming, we have every different style of country music in our set so hopefully there is something for everyone.

“It’s been a fantastic 12 months,” she admitted. “I’ve been fortunate to win numerous awards, to have a number one album and host my own country music show.”

Catch Cliona next Sunday, June 11 at Summer Jamm in Strabane.