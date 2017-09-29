TitanicDance captivates Derry audiences

The Millennium Forum was packed to the rafters on Thursday for the opening night of Irish Musical Dance sensation TitanicDance, and it most certainly did not disappoint.

Although the tragic tale of the Titanic has been told time and time again, it has yet to be told through Irish dance and music.

From the very first step, the audience were captivated, as we were taken on the journey of both third and first class passengers who were about to set sail on the maiden voyage of the iconic ship.

The cast is filled with famous faces from the Irish dance fraternity, including Manchester native James Keenan, who took on the title role in Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance.

The audience is taken through the story of the Titanic, including a atompsheric dance in the boiler room, and a fun filled ceili scene below deck.

Along with the story of the Titanic, there is a classic love story intertwined, between a third class passenger, played by Raymond Sweeney. and first class passenger, played by Katrina O’Donnell. This is depicted brilliantly through dance, and captures the hearts of the audience.

The sultry tones of Rebecca Winckworth provided a short interlude for the dancers, and the bands interaction with the audience had the Forum on their feet and cheering.

The show had not one, but three standing ovations, as the dancers and band continued to keep the audience dancing and clapping. They seemed to enjoy it as much as the audience - this is definitely a show not to be missed!

