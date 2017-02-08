Unprecedented demand for Dirty Dancing tickets

The countdown is on at the Millennium Forum for the biggest show of the season when Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage bursts onto the stage next Monday for a week-long run.

The Forum revealed today that tickets for the sensational hit musical have been in huge demand, so much so, that both the Friday and Saturday evening performances have now SOLD OUT! There are also limited tickets only on the Saturday matinee show.

The show arrives at the Millennium Forum on Monday February 13 for a week-long run as part of the UK and Ireland 2017 tour.

Starring Lewis Griffiths as ‘Johnny Castle’, Katie Hartland as ‘Baby Houseman’ and Carlie Milner as ‘Penny Johnson’, the UK tour has taken over £10million pounds since it hit the road last August.

The classic story of Baby and Johnny, featuring the hit songs ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Hey! Baby’, ‘Do You Love Me?’ and the heart stopping ‘(I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life’, returns to the UK, following two blockbuster West End runs, two hit UK tours, and various international productions.

Full of passion and romance, heart-pounding music and sensationally sexy dancing, this record-breaking all new concept of the show is directed by Federico Bellone, choreographed by Gillian Bruce with set design re-imagined by top Italian designer Roberto Comotti. It premiered in Milan in July 2015, subsequently packing out the 15,000 seat Roman Arena in Verona, and then played a season in Rome.

Lewis Griffiths has had a prolific career in musical theatre, most recently starring as ‘Nick Massi’ on the UK tour of Jersey Boys. Other roles in UK tours include Ghost and Legally Blonde, and West End credits include Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Rent and Whistle Down the Wind.

Katie Hartland made her professional musical theatre debut carrying the watermelons as ‘Baby Houseman’, having graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in 2015.

Dirty Dancing –The Classic Story On Stage originally opened at London’s Aldwych Theatre in 2006 with a record-breaking advance of £15 million, making it the fastest ever selling show in West End theatre history. The production became the longest running show in the history of the Aldwych Theatre and played to over 2 million people during its triumphant five year run.

DIRTY DANCING – THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE performs at the Millennium Forum from Monday February 13 to Saturday February 18. Tickets are now available from the Box Office. Telephone 71 264455 or visit millenniumforum.co.uk for bookings.