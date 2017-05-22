Work begins on children’s play park for Ballyarnett

Work has begun on a state of the art new play park within Ballyarnett Country Park after the mayor visited the site to view how the project is developing.

The play area will contain three different zones with large scale timber play equipment for toddlers, children and older children all enclosed within a 2.4m high mesh fence.

The scheme is jointly funded from the Social Investment Fund (SIF) which is part of the Executive’s Delivering Social Change Framework, and the Council through its Play Development Programme to the value of £600k.

Hawthorn Heights Ltd from Greysteel have been appointed as principal contractor for the project which the Mayor said will be a significant addition to the offering at the Country Park.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Hilary McClintock, said: “This will be a particularly welcome addition for the Ballyarnett area where there aren’t many existing areas for children to play.

“It is one of a number of major projects earmarked for the extensive park and makes it an even more attractive area for the public.”