Work starts on new Brandywell Play Park project

Work has begun on a new play provision on the former Brandywell civic amenity site on the Lone Moor Road after Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Hilary McClintock, visited the site this week.

The scheme is jointly funded from the Social Investment Fund (SIF) which is part of the Executive’s Delivering Social Change Framework, and the Council through its Parks Development Programme to the value of £500k.

Crawford Contracting Group Ltd from Ballymena have been appointed as the principle contractor for the project.

The Mayor said will be a significant addition to the social fabric of the Brandywell when completed.

Charles Lamberton, Triax Strategy Manager, welcomed the beginning of works on the site.

“This is a culmination of ten years work which has seen significant redevelopment of play parks at Abercorn Road, Bull Park, and Bishops Field and recently the new park in the Fountain Estate,” he said.

“Triax has worked with various partners to ensure that the Triax area has adequate play parks and green spaces to enable our children and young people have the freedom and space to live, laugh and enjoy life.

“It is important that Triax thanks Martin McGuinness for all his support over the years in all our work but more importantly for the funding from the Executive Office and Social Investment Fund for the Brandywell Play Park.”

Noel McCartney, Chair of the local SIF Steering Group, added: “The Social Investment Fund are delighted to financially support the Brandywell Play Park project which, along with the SIF funded pitch project at Brandywell Stadium, will play a significant role in the regeneration of the area.

“When completed, the Play Park will enhance the quality of life of the residents of the Brandywell area by offering a safe and convenient place for children to play.”