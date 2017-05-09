World Bellydance Day returns to Derry

World Bellydance Day will be marked at a special event in Derry on Friday coming.

The event is billed as a special day in the Bellydance calendar to celebrate the art form and raise much needed funds for charity. The evening of fun, sparkle and jamming is hosted by Audrey Doherty of Oriental Dance and catering is being provided by the new Arabic Café in the Nerve Centre.

Tickets are available from www.wegottickets.com/event/401504 or in the Arabic Café. Advance tickets, including a buffet meal, are £10 or £5 for children.

Proceeds from the event are pledged to Zaatar charity in Athens Greece, which is also the name of one of the herbs available at the Arabic Café.

Marina Liaki who heads up Zaatar said: “We have a day centre where 200 refugees a day come for showers, laundry, classes or WiFi. We also offer yoga, psychologist, physiotherapist and languages. We house up to 20 women alone or with kids.”

Bellydancer Audrey Doherty said: “Its a little sign from God to have this charity recommended to me by my Athens based friend Hiba Zein. I must say a huge thank you to the artists involved who are generously donating their time for this worthwhile cause. Performers include poet Rami Zahra from Syria, Sheeoneh and Tracey, Asem Sweiden and Caroline McNulty, vocalist Tasha Prince, keyboardist Sammy Fodel, Nadine Hegarty of Fireworks DDTA and Lorraine & Tony Simmons 4K Kizomba Konnexions and also for the support of Marty Coyle and Pearse Moore at Nerve Centre and the amazing cooks at the Arabic Cafe. I am overwhelmed by the generosity of spirit of people around me.”