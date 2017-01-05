Youth group call for volunteers to work locally and internationally

One of Derry’s best known youth groups is on the look out for volunteers and has promised participants an action packed and rewarding programme.

Derry based R.E.A.C.H Across is currently recruiting volunteer Leaders (aged 21 and over) and Assistant Leaders (aged 18 and over) for its 2017 youth programme.

Organisers say they’re welcoming applications from right across the North West and on a cross border basis and have added that transport is provided to and from residentials and training courses.

Those who are chosen will be invited to attend a training evening on Monday January 16 or Saturday

January 21. Further training dates will be scheduled throughout February.

Volunteers who have been trained will then be invited to supervise group members on outdoor activity residentials in March and April, followed by training courses, weekly group meetings and international exchanges etc, depending on their availability.

Residential weekends are staged at centres in Tobermore and Portrush and courses for volunteers include Basic First Aid, Community Relations, Child Protection, Outdoor Activities, Youth Leadership, Drugs and Alcohol Awareness, Art and Drama, Catering Skills and many others.

In 2017, staff at R.E.A.C.H Across say they hope to organise international youth projects in Cyprus, Lithuania

and Sweden. Volunteers may also represent R.E.A.C.H Across at international youth conferences throughout Europe.

There is no cost for the Volunteer training and any follow-up training is also free. Those who are interested in applying and require further information are asked to please contact

the group’s coordinator on 02871 280048/07854833371 or call into the Holywell Building at 10-14 Bishop Street. Alternatively, applicants can email: reach_across@hotmail.com R.E.A.C.H Across is also welcoming applications from former leaders.