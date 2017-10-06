£1,000 worth of cocaine, a quad, car and pram seized over one ‘crazy weekend’

A thousand pounds worth of cocaine, a quad, a stolen pram, a car and a small quantity of cannabis were seized by police in Derry last weekend, Strand Road has confirmed.

The items were recovered by the PSNI’s Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Team in the greater Shantallow and Galliagh area during twhat officers described as “a crazy weekend”.

In a post on PSNI’s local social media profile, officers revealed that the cocaine was recovered after they “saw a van in Clon Elagh which made a strange manoeuvre upon seeing police”.

The drugs were recovered following a stop and search operation, the PSNI said.

A pram that was stolen in Janaury, a quad that had been “tearing around Galliagh”, a car with not insurance and cannabis were also seized by police over the weekend.