1,300 Derry people sign anti-Trump petition

Almost 1,300 people from the parliamentary constituency of Foyle have signed an online petition aimed at denying U.S. President Donald Trump a state visit, according to Petition Map.

The only parliamentary constituencies in the North of Ireland with more signatures than Foyle are North Down (1,503) and Belfast North (1,307).

The petition was set-up after British Prime Minister, Theresa May, extended a state visit invitation to newly elected President Trump from the British Queen during a recent visit to Washington D.C.

President Trump caused global outrage last week when he signed an executive order designed to temporarily deny people from seven predominantly Muslim countries entry into the U.S.A.

More than 1.7 million around the U.K. have signed the petition which will be debated by MPs in the House of Commons on February 20.

A rival petition in support of President Trump’s state visit has also been set-up and more than 200,000 people have added their signatures to it. This petition will also be debated in parliament on February 20.

