£1 Summer Scheme kicks off across Derry this weekend

As schools close across the north west today, the £1 Summer Scheme at Council leisure centres returns from this weekend.

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s deal offers a range of daily activities including swimming, squash, table tennis, badminton, five a side football and basketball for just £1 per session for under-18s throughout the months of July and August.

The programme will run at Templemore Sports Complex, Brooke Park Leisure Centre, City Baths, Foyle Arena, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, Melvin Sports Centre, Riversdale Leisure Centre.

Mayor Maolíosa McHugh, encouraged parents to check what activities are available in their areas.

He said: “The £1 Summer offer is just the latest initiative organised by Council’s leisure services over the summer as part of their Everybody Active programme.

“It offers such a wide range of fun activities to suit all ages, and it’s a great way to keep children fit in a really fun way.

“It also offers the chance for young people to try out new sports and develop new skills. More importantly the £1 offer doesn’t put too much pressure on parents who are looking for new ways of keeping their children entertained over the summer months.”

The £1 sessions will run every day from July 1 to August 31 until 5pm, with final sessions beginning at 4pm, and Saturdays and Sundays until closing.

Council’s Sport and Leisure Services Manager Paul Tamati added: “We have had an amazing response to our Everybody Active scheme and the £1 Summer offer will complement that programme offering a great choice of activities at affordable prices.

“Council is committed to promoting health and well-being throughout the district and this is a great way to engage with young people and encourage them to try out new activities. All our centres will be included so the programme will be available to young people right across the district and I would really encourage parents to check out what’s available in their area.”

Activities can only be booked on day of play and advanced booking for sessions are not applicable.

For more information go to www.derrystrabane.com/leisure.