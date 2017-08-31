10,000 food bins to be rolled out to Derry homes in final phase of recycling project

Householders across the Derry area who have not received food caddy bins will be receiving them this week as Council delivers an additional 10,000 caddies to local homes.

This will see the completion of the food caddy scheme, with all homes across the city now able to avail of the environmentally friendly service.

Anyone who receives a caddy is asked to no longer dispose of any food waste in their black/grey/blue bins, but to now use the caddies provided, with collections to start on September 4.

The Council said the move is in keeping with EU legislation requiring Councils to reduce biodegradable waste going to landfill and to increase recycling and composting rates.

To date Council has already seen a cost saving of £214,110 which can now be channelled into other vital public services.

Conor Canning, Head of Environment with Derry City and Strabane District Council, explained that this measure will assist Council in improving recycling and composting rates, reduce costs and help Council provide householders with better services.

“We want to remind people that with their co-operation and by making a few simple changes to how we dispose of our food waste, Council can significantly reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

“Considering the fact that it costs £45 per tonne to recycle food waste, and £76 per tonne to recycle compared to £105 per tonne for waste go to landfill, substantial savings can be made from managing waste properly that then be reinvested in Council services within the Council area.”

The scheme follows the introduction of new legislation the NI Executive which came into force in April. Councils across the north have been introducing new schemes to promote the responsible disposal of food waste.

Food waste will be collected on the same collection days as regular bins, and people should leave the caddies at the kerbside by 7.30am.

Among the items you can dispose of in your food caddy bin are cooked and raw meat; fish; fruit and vegetables; all dairy products including cheese and yoghurt; eggs, bread, cakes and pastries; rice, pasta and beans; uneaten food from your plates or dishes; tea bags and coffee grounds.

Packaging, plastic bags, liquids, oil or liquid fat should not be included among the materials.

To find out more about the new scheme, see www.derrystrabane.com/foodwaste You can order the food caddies on the website or if you have already been issued a food caddy, but lost or misplaced it, you can email foodwaste@derrystrabane.com