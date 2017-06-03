£125 fine for man with bald tyre

A Galliagh man who failed to pay a fixed penalty notice (FPN) after being caught by police driving a car, the front nearside tyre of which was completely bald, has been fined £125.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard how 46-years-old Paul McCallion, of Elaghmore Park, was found to have the single defective tyre in Galliagh Park on November 15 last year.

McCallion accepted the FPN but failed to submit his licence despite being reminded by police, the court heard. Defence solicitor Paddy McDermott said his client hadn’t been aware the tyre was so worn.