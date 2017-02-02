£12m Quiet Man distillery an ‘excellent addition’

The new £12m Quiet Man distillery and visitor centre will be “excellent addition” to Ebrington and Derry’s tourism pulling power, local Councillors have said.

The Council’s Planning Committee unanimously approved full planning permission for the project at the Guildhall on Wednesday night.

The Quiet Man Distillery and Visitor Centre will encompass the northern flank of Ebrington Sqaure.

The former barracks buildings will be transformed to create the new craft distillery and visitor centre.

There will be a guided tour and tasting area with a corporate boardroom, shop, café and a bar with access onto a new whiskey garden.

Three new contemporary two storey extensions will link the existing buildings.

Members of the Planning Committee were informed at the meeting that there were no objections to the plans, and that the project would “secure the upkeep and survival” of otherwise vacant listed buildings. The new site will be accessed via King Street Roundabout.

Proposing the Committee approve the plans, SDLP Councillor Gus Hastings said: “I think Ebrington is very, very important to us in the long term. This is another excellent addition to what we have already and I think the sooner we get it up and running the better.”

DUP Colr. Drew Thompson added: “It’s important that listed buildings are being brought back into operation. I believe this site is going to be a very, very important site in the development of this city and region.”

Sinn Fein Colr. Christopher Jackson said this was “an exciting development for this council area”.

“The economic benefits this will bring for the city and beyond is very encouraging and it’s encouraging to see, after many delays, that development is starting to progress within the site.

“The modern elements of it actually compliment the listed building and historical elements of it there.”

SDLP Councillor Tina Gardiner added that the building “looks beautiful.”