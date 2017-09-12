£15,000 for Christmas community events hailed by Cooper

The approval of £15,000 in funding for a series of community events across Derry and Strabane this Christmas has been hailed by Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper.

The expenditure was agreed by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Business and Culture Committee on Tuesday afternoon.

Colr. Cooper claimed the £15,000 allocation was the result of Sinn Féin having lobbied for the continuance of funding for the community events, which he said were extremely successful in both Derry and Strabane Neighbourhood Renewal Areas last Christmas.

“I welcome the news that this funding has been agreed for five Neighbourhood renewal areas in Derry and Strabane,” he said.

“Last year saw some very successful Christmas events including the Tales and Trails Brooke Park events, the Fountain/Bishop Street peace wall market and other well received events in other areas.

“I look forward to this year’s festivities and would encourage parents to keep an eye for news of tickets as there is likely to be huge interest given the success of last years events’,” he added.