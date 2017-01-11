17 things to do in Northern Ireland in 2017

The New Year is upon us and it is the perfect time to visit somewhere new, try something different and attend one of the many events that is happening in Northern Ireland this year.

Tourism Northern Ireland has put together a list of things for you and the family to do in 2017:

The Seamus Heaney HomePlace centre in Bellaghy

1. Have a Titanic experience in Belfast

Voted the World’s Leading Tourist Attraction, Titanic Belfast is a ‘must see’ on any visit to Belfast. The attraction takes you through nine galleries, telling the story of RMS Titanic, from her conception in the 1990s, through her construction and launch, to her tragic maiden voyage and end.

2. Travel along the Causeway Coast

The Causeway Coastal Route is considered one of the most beautiful road journeys in the world. From the Giant’s Causeway to Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge and hidden gems such as Dunseverick Harbour and Roe Valley Country Park, the Causeway Coastal Route will truly take your breath away.

The tunnel of trees, known as the Dark Hedges, became famous throughout the world after it featured as the Kingsroad in the HBO series. Photo by Brian Little

3. Tee off on a world-class course

With luscious parklands and spectacular links courses, Northern Ireland is made for golf. Catch some of the world’s top professionals at the Northern Ireland Open and Irish Open this summer. If you’d like to get involved in a bit of the action, check out Northern Ireland’s new amateur golf competition, Belfast Parkland International, and register now to take part!

4. Step back in time

Discover the rich heritage and history of Northern Ireland at one of our award-winning museums, monuments and heritage sites scattered across the Provence.

Crowds enjoy Tennent's Vital, waiting for headline Swedish DJ Avicii. Photo Samuel Severn / Newsletter

5. Banish those winter blues

Take some time out from the stress of everyday life and take a chance to relax, unwind and indulge in some well-deserved pampering at one of Northern Ireland’s luxury spas.

6. All aboard HMS Caroline

Climb aboard Belfast’s newest visitor experience and discover what life was like at sea for over 300 crew members who served on board. Visitors can explore historic places such as the Cabin’s Cabin, Engine Room and Kitchen through state-of-the art special effects and hand-on interactive exhibits. (Reopening in April)

7. Discover a literary great

Step into Seamus Heaney HomePlace and discover the life and work of Nobel Laureate, Seamus Heaney, through the faces and places that inspired his most famous work.

8. Catch an International Sporting Event

Cheer for the home team this summer at the Women’s Rugby World Cup and UEFA European Women’s Under-19 Championship at the finals of both events taking place in Belfast. Alternatively, get on your bike and take on some of the most historic and iconic climbs with the Gran Fondo Giro d’Italia Northern Ireland 2017.

9. Whet your appetite on a Tasty Tour

The NI Year of Food and Drink may be over, but Northern Ireland’s food and drink scene is ever-growing. Tantalise your taste buds on a food and drink experience including Belfast Food Tour, Lough Erne Food Tours and Causeway Foodie Tours and more!

10. Explore the Maiden City

A city of cultural delights, historical significance and artistic flair, Derry~Londonderry is teeming with award-winning attractions, lively pubs and fine dining restaurants to enjoy.

11. Explore Game of Thrones® Terrority

Immerse yourself in the world of Westeros on a Game of Thrones® inspired experience. Visit the locations of Winterfell Castle, the Kingsroad and the Iron Islands or enjoy a themed afternoon tea or medieval banquet.

12. Discover the magical world of Narnia

Discover the sights that inspired the world renowned C. S. Lewis’ ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ book series, from Dunluce Castle to the Mountains of Mourne and everywhere in between. Don’t forget to check out the recently opened C.S. Lewis Square in Belfast where you can get up close with some of the series’ beloved characters.

13. Trust your way around Northern Ireland

From intriguing, former stately homes like Mount Stewart and the Argory to dramatic coastal attractions like Carrick-a-Rede and the world-famous Giant’s Causeway - the National Trust looks after many wonderful historic properties and scenic places in Northern Ireland.

14. Have a walk in the garden

Whether you prefer grand ornamental gardens and charming walled gardens to majestic castle properties and woodland meadows, there are a wide range of magical open green spaces just waiting to be explored in Northern Ireland.

15. Relax on a lakeside retreat

With stunning scenery and lakeside luxury, discover Fermanagh’s breathtaking natural landscape and a treasure trove of hidden gems on a relaxing lakeside retreat. For something extra special, hop on a cruiser and enjoy the romance of a sunset cruise.

16. Unearth somewhere outstandingly beautiful

Northern Ireland is home to eight designated Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty consisting of sloping valleys, sensational coast lines and peaceful walkways waiting to be explored this year by you.

17. Soak up the atmosphere at a festival or two

Experience Northern Ireland’s culture and art scene at one of the many local, national and international festivals taking place throughout the year that the entire family can enjoy.

Rachel Quigg, Destination PR Officer, Tourism Northern Ireland said: “From Titanic Belfast, the world’s leading tourist attraction to award-winning golf courses and renowned international events such as the Irish Open and Women’s Rugby World Cup, Northern Ireland is packed with exciting things to see, do and experience in 2017.”

“There are also some great value deals to be had, so why not extend the adventure and book a short staycation in Northern Ireland in 2017” she added.