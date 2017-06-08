19th Hole pub extensively damaged in overnight blaze

A popular Inishowen bar has been extensively damaged in an overnight fire.

Fire-fighters said today they believe the fire at McIntyre’s Bar (known locally as The 19th Hole) in Bridgend was accidental.

Fire-fighters from both Derry and Buncrana attended the scene this morning and spent around an hour bringing the blaze under control.

Barry McDowell, District Commander for Derry with the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, said that by the time fire fighters arrived the blaze was already well developed.

He said that three appliances from Northland Road Station in Derry were tasked to the scene along with two appliances from Buncrana Fire and Rescue.

Mr McDowell said that in all around 25 fire fighters were in attendance.

He said: “We got the call out at 3.10am. There was no-one in the building at the time.

“The fire appears to have started in the ground floor and developed very quickly. It burned through and spread to the first floor.

“The premises has been extensively damaged.”

The landmark pub has been a popular venue for generations of people from across Derry and Inishowen.