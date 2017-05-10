2,000 at cross-border half marathon

Hundreds of runners from Derry, Donegal and Tyrone will join others from across the world at the cross-border Strabane Lifford Half marathon and 5k this weekend.

A record field of 2,000 runners have signed up for this Sunday’s event, making it one of the most popular events on the local athletics calendar.

The Strabane Lifford Half Marathon and 5k is returning for a fourth successive year.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Hilary McClintock, wished the runners luck and urged as many people as possible to come out and support their efforts on Sunday morning.

“The Strabane Lifford Half Marathon and 5k has once again attracted a huge field of runners from both sides of the border and beyond, continuing its reputation as one of the biggest cross border events on the athletics calendar,” she said.

“The race attracts runners of all levels and whether you are aiming to beat your personal best, place in one of the categories or simply get to the finish line it promises to be an experience to remember.”

Participant are advised to be at Melvin Sports Centre at least an hour before Race Start time, the race start at Meeting House Street at 10.30am. The 5km Fun Run will leave the Meeting House Street Strabane 10.45am (new route) and conclude at Melvin Athletics Track, Strabane.

Motorists are warned that traffic delays are expected in and around the route from 9.30am to 1.30am.

There will be no parking available at Melvin Sports Complex on Race Day. Anyone travelling to the race start is advised to access parking at Dock Street Car Park.