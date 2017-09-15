£23k ‘Keep NI Beautiful’ programme is no mere beauty contest, Colrs. told

Ratepayers will fork out over £23,000 over the next three years to take part in a Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful (KNIB) programme but it’s no mere beauty contest, members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Environment and Regeneration Committee were advised this week.

The committee unanimously agreed to reappoint KNIB to undertake independent cleanliness surveys across the council area at a cost of £7841.25 per annum over the next three years.

But before funding was approved, Sinn Féin councillor, Colly Kelly, asked how the council would benefit from participation.

Director of Environment and Regeneration Karen Phillips, explained that the local authority was obliged to independently verify whether or not it was meeting its performance targets in terms of public cleanliness.

Conor Canning, Head of Environment at the council, added that participation helped the local authority comply with its obligations under the Litter (Northern Ireland) Order 1994.