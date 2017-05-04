€250k lotto ticket sold in Moville on Bank Holiday Monday - make sure to check your ticket

The residents of Moville have today woken up to the exciting news that a winning €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 top prize in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw was sold in the picturesque coastal town on the Inishowen peninsula.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Bank Holiday Monday (May 1) in Kirkland’s Wee Shop on Upper Main Street.

Lotto Plus gives players the chance to win €500,000 in Lotto Plus 1, €250,000 in Lotto Plus 2 and entry into the Lotto Plus Raffle, all for just 50c extra per line.

Owner of Kirkland’s Wee Shop, Terry Kirkland, was overjoyed with the news of the big win and he encouraged all of his customers to check their tickets carefully:

“Anybody who knows the area in Moville will know that it is a small close-knit community and this win will bring an incredible boost to those in the area.

“It’s a lovely feeling to know that one of our customers has just won a life changing sum of money and we wish them every success with it.

“All of the staff will enjoy the celebrations that the win brings and we would ask all of our customers to ensure that all of their tickets are checked,” he said.

The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers were: 01, 13, 22, 30, 34, 39 and the Bonus number was 11.

The National Lottery advises players to check their tickets. If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.