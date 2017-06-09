300 visit revamped aquarium in Prehen

Over 300 visitors poured into the Riverwatch Aquarium in Prehen on World Oceans Day following a refurbishment at the popular facility.

Gillian Simpson, from the Loughs Agency, said the aquariam had been closed briefly to allow works to take place.

However, it has now re-opened its doors again just in time for the summer season.

“The centre has aquarium tanks stocked with lots of local freshwater and marine fish such as wrasse, rockling, blennies and scorpion fish,” said Ms. Simpson.

“On Thursday over 300 visitors came along to see the centre and take part in some of the opening day celebrations,” she added.

Ms. Simpson urged people to come along.

“The centre is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and with free admission it’s a great spot for a family trip over the summer,” she said.