30k cigarettes and 20kgs of tobacco seized by taxman

Over 30,000 cigarettes and almost 20 kilogrammes of tobacco have been seized by the taxman during the raid of a house in Limavady on Wednesday.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) confirmed the cigarettes and Hand Rolling tobacco (HRT) were confiscated following an operation to disrupt the sale of suspected illicit tobacco in the town.

HMRC officers, accompanied by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, discovered the tobacco products during a search of a residential address in Limavady on Wednesday, March 29.

In total 31,480 cigarettes and 19.25 kg of HRT, worth an estimated £15,400 in evaded duty were seized.

Investigations are continuing.