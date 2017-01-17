£380k for St Eugene’s Cathedral footpaths upgrade

Communities Minister Paul Givan has announced £380,000 to upgrade the area surrounding St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry.

The investment from the NI Executive, through the Department for Communities, will see an upgrade to the footways around the Grade B+ listed St Eugene’s Cathedral on the periphery of Derry city centre.

The project will use grey granite stone to provide a high quality finish to Infirmary Road, Francis Street, Creggan Street and upper Great James Street. In addition new pedestrian railings will be installed and the paving upgraded on Creggan Hill.

Importantly, the works will complement the recent £5million Brooke Park Regeneration Project.

Minister Givan said: “I am delighted to announce my Department’s funding in this historic conservation area of Londonderry.

“The new high quality paving will complement the recently renovated Brooke Park as well as public realm works carried out by my Department in nearby streets.

“Many towns and cities have recently benefited from regeneration projects like this and I look forward to seeing a similar transformation in this part of the city, making it a more attractive, welcoming place to live, work and visit.”

The project is funded by the Department for Communities and will be delivered by TransportNI, where the work will be carried out by a Measured Term Contractor.

The scheme is expected to commence in January and be finished by the end of March 2017.