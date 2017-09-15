4 bed detached homes in NW to be sold off from as little as €75,000

Cut-price four bedroom detached houses in Bridgend, Burnfoot and Quigley’s Point will be among several local properties sold with reserves of less than €110,000 by auctioneers BidX1 at the end of the month.

Several houses in Inishowen are set to go under the hammer over September 27 and 28.

Meanwhile, an entire estate comprising seven terraced houses in Convoy, and a property currently tenanted by Glo Hair and Beauty in Letterkenny, are also among the lots listed.

Nineteen of 250 properties being auctioned by BidX1 - formerly Allsop - are in the North West area.

A semi-detached four bedroom house at Carraig Bridge in Bridgend, for example, will be held for a reserve of between €100,000 and €110,000.

Down the road in Burnfoot a four bedroom house in Grianán Park is reserved for between €95,000 and €105,000.

And across the peninsula near Quigley’s Point a detached four bedroom house at Three Trees has been listed with a reserve of between €75,000 and €85,000.

A semi-detached four bedroom house at Millbrae Heights in Carndonagh will also be offered for between €70,000 and €80,000.

There are also several properties being sold outside the Inishowen region.

For instance, an entire terraced estate in Convoy, known as An Gallán, where three-bedroom houses were once being advertised as €109,000 turn-key homes, is being sold as one lot.

The seven house terrace will go under the hammer with a reserve of between €295,000 and €305,000.

Also in Convoy a semi-detached three bedroom house at Greenfields will be sold for somewhere north of the €50,000 to €60,000 range.

And at Tullyvinney in Raphoe a four bedroom detached property is being held for between €85,000 and €95,000.

A number of commerical properties familiar to readers will also be sold at the auction.

For example, the building that houses Glo Hair and Beauty on the Port Road in Letterkenny will be offered with a reserve of €95,000.

The auctioneer describes the property as a ground floor retail investment with a rental yield of €12,000 per annum.

Elsehwere, the former Patton’s Xpress Unit at Drumkeen, halfway between Letterkenny and Ballybofey, is being sold with a guide price of €65,000.

Elsewhere, properties at Carrigart, Barnesmore, Stranorlar, Ballintra and Letterkenny have been listed by BidX1 in its provisional auction catalogue.