£500,000 to empower Derry’s LGBT youth

Rainbow Health Limited in Derry has been awarded £496,161 from Big Lottery Fund’s Empowering Young People programme.

The group’s five-year OUT Youth North West project is supporting young people from the LGBT community, who are aged 14 to 25 and living in the North West area.

The new funding is being used to develop better relationships both within and beyond the LGBT community, promote health and well-being and prepare young people to access employment, education and training.

The project is also creating personal development plans for each new member.

Activities include counselling, social and peer support groups led by young people, drop-in sessions, personal development and employability workshops, residentials, and an OCN level 3 youth qualification provided by Youth Action.

The project is reaching young people who need support through other youth organisations, GPs and social workers. The young people will also form a steering group to help manage the project.

Julie Harrison, Big Lottery Fund NI Chair, said: “I am delighted to announce this grant under the Empowering Young People programme and I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.

“We want to fund great projects that put young people in the lead in increasing their skills and confidence, and support them to have stronger relationships so they can cope better with the challenges they face and reach their potential.”

For more information about the Empowering Young People see: www.biglotteryfund.org.uk