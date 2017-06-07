£500 compo order after messages

A Tullyally man has been ordered to pay £500 in compensation to an injured party to whom he sent unwanted electronic messages on March 1, 2016.

Kenneth McKittrick (47), Milltown View, had pleaded guilty to sending messages of a “grossly offensive or indecent, obscene or of a menacing character, contrary to Section 127(1)(a) of The Communications Act 2003” last year.

In addition to the £500 Compensation Order, McKittrick, received a five month jail sentence, which was suspended for three years. A Restraining Order was also imposed.