£500k new build for booming Sixth Form

A new half-a-million pound Sixth Form extension at St Joseph’s Boys’ School will cater for an ever-expanding A Level cohort at the Westway school, which last year posted its best ever final year results.

Work began on the new build in recent weeks with the school saying the investment will provide Year 13 and Year 14 pupils with a well-equipped modern Sixth Form study when it is completed next year.

The new learning space will allow for independent study and meet the pupils’ needs in terms of their personal and social development.

It will include new ICT facilities and allow easier access to careers education advice and guidance. The school expects the facilities to be completed and ready for use before the end of the current school year.

It comes at a time of continuing growth for the school.

A spokseperson explained: “Our Sixth Form has been growing year-on-year with 93 pupils returning to Year 13 this year, making 154 pupils in total at present.

“The new sixth form centre also coincides with the school’s best A Level results to date where 57.4 per cent of our Year 14 cohort in 2015-16 achieved 3 A*-C grades at A Level and 100 per cent achieved at least two good A Level grades.

“These results have been realised across a wide range of subjects on offer both in the school and in collaboration with our partner schools across the Foyle Learning Community.”

The new build will also include a new school oratory, which will create an area, where staff and pupils can engage in prayer and reflection.