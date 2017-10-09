£550,000 investment in new Strabane curry factory will yield jobs and grow share of southern market

The boss of Strabane curry sauce manufacturer, Dragon Brand Foods, says a £550,000 investment in a new factory in the town will yield at least four jobs and also help the company grow its share of the market in the south.

Paul McGuigan, the company’s director, has confirmed that it’s investing over half-a-million pounds in jobs, innovation and the new factory, which will be located in Strabane Business Park.

The firm is making a total investment of £550,000, while Invest NI has offered support of £153,563 towards creating four new roles, researching and developing new products and help building food safety protocols to drive growth in the ROI market.

Paul McGuigan, Director of Dragon Brand Foods said: “Our strategy is to pursue growth through investing in new products and innovation.

“Invest NI is providing us with invaluable support which is helping to safeguard our future and accelerate the future growth of our business.

“Building work for our new factory has already commenced and we look forward to growing our workforce to help us deliver valuable new contracts, particularly in the UK and ROI markets.”

Des Gartland, Invest NI’s North West Regional Manager said: “Dragon Brand Foods is a highly ambitious and export focused business with innovation at its core. The company is using a range of Invest NI support to drive efficiencies which will enhance its competitiveness in the global marketplace. The company’s decision to build a new factory at Strabane Business Park is a significant commitment and has involved a lot of preparatory work.”