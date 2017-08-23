63% of August rain fell in eight hours

The Met office says that 63 percent of the average total August rainfall fell within an eight hour period on Tuesday evening.

The subsequent flooding caused widespread damage across the north west.

A further multi-agency conference meeting was been held this morning between the emergency services, drainage agencies and Derry City and Strabane District Council to commence the recovery to last night’s flooding which was as a result of exceptional rainfall across the North West.

Throughout yesterday evening and last night the agencies deployed all available resources, working together to respond to a very high volume of calls from the public needing assistance & distributed sandbags.

As a result of houses being flooded and motorists stranded, Derry City & Strabane District Council opened several centres to temporarily accommodate affected members of the public. These centres remained opened throughput the night. The Red Cross and the Western Health & Social Care Trust assisted in these centres during the night.

The Agencies are now coordinating a prioritised recovery to this wide spread event. DfI Roads and Rivers, the Housing Executive and the Council are working together to begin the extensive clean up required to homes, business, roads and other public areas.

This work will continue over the next few days. Further advice will be issued by the council and will also be available on their web site.

The scheme of emergency financial assistance, which is administered by Councils is open to all residents significantly affected by flooding within their homes. Further advice will be issued by the council about this scheme and will also be available on their web site.

People can get information about what to do after a flood, including clearing up and making an insurance claim, at https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/flooding-in-your-area

Work also continues to open the main roads in the City.

Motorists are advised to drive with extreme caution and for latest information please visit http://trafficwatchni.com/emergency-news