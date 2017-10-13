90 young TV viewers caught without licences in Derry

Over 90 young people aged 18 to 25 were caught watching live TV or the BBC iPlayer without a licence in the past year, according to new figures released today by TV Licensing.

Across the North, more than 1,100 young people were caught in the same period. And with 78 per cent of undergraduates aged 24 and under, TV Licensing is reminding new students they could face prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000 if they are caught watching live TV, or BBC programmes on iPlayer, on any device, without a TV Licence.

Karen Grimason, spokesperson for TV Licensing, said: “With many students owning at least one device capable of showing live TV or watching BBC iPlayer - such as a laptop, smartphone or tablet computer – it’s important they know the law around being correctly licensed.

“If you’re watching live TV on any device, including mobiles and tablets, or watch catch up programmes on BBC iPlayer, you need a TV Licence. Students and young adults need to be aware of their legal responsibilities. Anyone caught watching TV without a TV Licence can face prosecution and a fine of up to a £1,000.

“If students are concerned about paying for a TV Licence, they should get in touch. We know some people struggle to pay, and there are many payment options available, from paying in one go to spreading the cost over the year. Students can check if they need a licence on our website – www.tvlicensing.co.uk/studentinfo – or by calling 0300 790 6113.”