‘A Stitch In Time’ set for refurbishment

A major Derry art installation is to be refurbished after complaints from local people that part of it was no longer working.

The ‘A Stitch In Time’ light installation was gifted to the city following the City of Culture year.

It originally formed part of the Lumiere project back in 2013 and was commissioned to commemorate the city’s shirt factory prowess in centuries past.

Fittingly it was placed o top of the Rosemount factory building and can be seen across much of the city.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has said that Derry City and Strabane District Council will now carry out upgrade work on the public artwork.

Councillor Cooper said: “A number of residents contacted me back in October and said that several of the lights on the Stitch in Time sign on top of the Rosemount Factory were out and was there anything I could do to get them fixed.

“The neon sign introduced during the City of Culture year was thankfully kept due to good work of former Minister Carál Ní Chuilín. It is now one of Derry’s iconic pieces of public artwork.

“I contacted the council and asked them to carry out repair work on the sign as soon as possible .They have now been in touch with me to say that the repairs will take place this week.”

Local people have been advised that a large crane will be needed to carry out this work.

“Hopefully any disruption will be kept to a minimum,” Colr. Cooper said.

The artwork was created by Time Etchells and is a 22-metre long and two-metre high artwork of steel letters adorned with hundreds of LED bulbs. Tim Etchells is currently Professor of Performance & Writing at Lancaster University.