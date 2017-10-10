A6 and bypass to be finished in five years

The northernmost section of the A6, including the long-awaited Dungiven bypass, will hopefullly be completed in five years, according to Sinn Féin, whose local representatives have met with Department of Infrastructure (DI) officials to discuss the scheme.

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion and Foyle MLA Karen Mullan emerged in a positive mood after being briefed by DI staff on progress on the massive road project.

Ms. Mullan said DI indicated that barring any further stumbling blocks A6 could be finished in five years.

“Officials from the Department told us that the first section from the Toome roundabout to Randalstown will be ready early 2019, and the second part by 2021.

“The section from Derry to Dungiven, Dungiven Bypass is out to tender with the project starting in the spring of 2018, with completion in 2022,” she said.

The Foyle MLA said the completion of the scheme will slash journey times and boost the North West economy.

She said: “This is a key infrastructural project linking the North West to Belfast and further afield and will significantly reduce the journey time when completed.

“Anyone who travels regularly on this road will know that work is well underway on the section around Toome but we needed to get as much detail as possible right across such a large scale project.”

Sinn Féin also “stressed the need for the inclusion of social clauses and that local contractors and sub-contractors are used in the construction of the A6” and said they were “pleased to learn that they have taken on a number of young apprentices”.