Actress Joanna Lumley to join Dalai Lama in Derry

Award-winning actress and activist, Joanna Lumley, is to join the Dalai Lama in Derry to mark the 20th anniversary of Children in Crossfire.

The actress will speak at a conference in the city on September 11.

Joanna Lumley is recognised as one of Britain’s foremost actors, having starred in a number of major domestic and international films and television series.

Throughout her career, Lumley has also been an advocate of various political and social causes.

Richard Moore, Director of Children in Crossfire, said: “We are delighted that Joanna Lumley will be joining us for our 20th anniversary celebrations. Joanna is a tireless campaigner and incredible ambassador who’s work defending human rights is an inspiration to us all. We look forward to warmly welcoming her to Derry.”

Joanna Lumley added: “I am honoured to have been invited to take part in Children in Crossfire’s 20th anniversary. His Holiness, the Dalai Lama, is a spiritual leader who knows and understands the power of ‘Compassion in Action’ on a global scale. I am also delighted to

be associated with such a wonderful organisation that is doing inspirational work to help vulnerable children across the world.”

Further details of the visit will be announced in the coming weeks on www.childrenincrossfire.org